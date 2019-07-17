As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Cls Investments Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. It closed at $87.09 lastly. It is down 13.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $310.05. About 605,357 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yhb Invest Advsrs owns 940 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2.57% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 47,175 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Comm stated it has 10,113 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Llc owns 1,245 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 16,847 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 127,954 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Llc reported 13,100 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pitcairn owns 28,169 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,971 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 9,261 shares. Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 3,410 shares. Modera Wealth Management reported 0.14% stake. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 246,720 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16,485 shares to 17,931 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67M shares to 6.54M shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65M for 80.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. Shares for $66,063 were sold by Lippoldt Darin on Wednesday, February 6. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold 1,272 shares worth $112,119. Shares for $76,883 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC. $335,668 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Gano Kyle. Shares for $76,859 were sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, February 4 the insider GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $671,216.