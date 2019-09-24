As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Position in Whirlpool (WHR) Decreased by $440,200 as Stock Price Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 15,189 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 18,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.44. About 399,461 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 855,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.22M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 784,447 shares traded or 17.94% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Levi Strauss Co New by 370,000 shares to 570,000 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23M for 9.68 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Next Financial Grp owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,689 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 59,175 shares. Private Company Na owns 2,959 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 50,450 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 266,098 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Intl Grp has invested 1.6% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Da Davidson And holds 2,641 shares. 6,835 are owned by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 28,063 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Peoples Finance Corporation reported 160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 85,060 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 9,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 10 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp invested in 716 shares or 0% of the stock. Braun Stacey Inc has 2,379 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 699,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.20 million shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 16,898 shares. Healthcor Management Lp holds 7.77% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 1.86 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 11,658 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,000 shares.

