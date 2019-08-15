As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Valuation Rose, Blackrock Has Increased Its Position by $45.44 Million; Logan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position as Shares Declined

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 516,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.14 million, up from 4.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 524,347 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Neurocrine Biosciences – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Achillion (ACHN) Reports Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Revenues Nil – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.11% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.19% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 1.08M shares. Proshare has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Daiwa Securities stated it has 27,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc invested in 31,403 shares. Paragon Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 75,544 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 124,100 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 80,407 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Ww Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Sg Americas Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,977 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1,100 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 8,553 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $203.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 12,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,710 shares, and cut its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 4.37M shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,205 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,127 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 16,767 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 536,544 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc reported 775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lipe Dalton invested in 0.15% or 543 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.75% or 1.93 million shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 50,179 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 36,017 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com invested in 10,937 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,672 are held by Burns J W & Ny.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 212,438 shares to 314,861 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).