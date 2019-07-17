As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined While Covalent Partners Decreased Stake by $2.53 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 91.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 548,444 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc analyzed 180,743 shares as the company's stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 4.92 million shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news: Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq, April 29, 2019. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq, June 04, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 100,300 shares to 218,500 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 94,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA).

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news: FDA accepts Neurocrine's opicapone application for Parkinson's – Seeking Alpha, July 10, 2019. Neurocrine Hit Hard As T-Force GOLD Turns To Lead – Seeking Alpha, December 13, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. Bozigian Haig P. had sold 920 shares worth $76,859. The insider GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold 4,096 shares worth $344,986. Another trade for 1,272 shares valued at $112,119 was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $44,622. Another trade for 3,809 shares valued at $335,668 was made by Gano Kyle on Monday, February 4. Lippoldt Darin sold $66,063 worth of stock.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.65 million for 80.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.