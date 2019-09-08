As Netscout Systems (NTCT) Stock Value Declined, United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 12,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 47,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 59,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 568,772 shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED ALFRED GRASSO, AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR, AND SUSAN L. SPRADLEY, AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth; 15/05/2018 – Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP Exits Position in NetScout; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,445 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Research Glob Investors reported 7.72 million shares. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Andra Ap accumulated 23,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 6,800 shares. Whittier invested in 0.12% or 16,303 shares. 7,786 are owned by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,420 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny invested in 1.61% or 66,323 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 1,238 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) reported 42,728 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company invested 0.76% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Regions reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 598,600 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,297 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,734 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) or 43,716 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Stephens Ar reported 11,918 shares stake. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 32,123 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 5.91 million shares. Legal General Group Public Limited has invested 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Old Natl Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 11,429 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc reported 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 14,700 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 18,129 shares.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $9.47 million for 44.06 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -316.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetScout Systems, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetScout Systems Enters Oversold Territory (NTCT) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NETSCOUT Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.