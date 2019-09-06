As Netgear (NTGR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Position by $8.16 Million; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 10,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 70,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74 million, up from 59,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 275,822 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 205,445 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.45 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 67,922 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 122,851 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Citigroup Inc reported 29,918 shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt has 7,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 21,943 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 995,180 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). First Tru Advisors LP reported 1.82M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,671 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 39,210 shares. 772,128 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Sei Investments reported 140,682 shares. Qs Lc accumulated 63,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $54.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 946,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).