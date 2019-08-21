As Netgear (NTGR) Valuation Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Has Cut Position by $8.16 Million; Genworth Finl (GNW) Shareholder Tig Advisors Lifted Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.405. About 551,138 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 21,186 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 177,488 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 483,300 shares. 12,190 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 90,549 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 888,900 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 63,274 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 34,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 17,270 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 972,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 410,154 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 337,676 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 1.47 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 18,298 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 859,245 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Prelude Lc accumulated 2,130 shares. 785,906 are held by Northern Tru. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.25 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 556 shares. Secor Cap Lp has invested 0.16% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Brandes Partners LP accumulated 0.28% or 370,137 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 20,826 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 48,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd reported 16,982 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 18,858 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.01 million for 15.59 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.