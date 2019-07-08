As Netgear (NTGR) Stock Value Declined, Pdt Partners Increased Its Holding; Daiwa Securities Group Holds Holding in Visa (Prn) (V)

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 33,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 81,821 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (Prn) (V) by 215.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,123 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $176.24. About 2.17 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. 11,588 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $450,806 were sold by LO PATRICK CS. WERDANN MICHAEL A had sold 2,997 shares worth $116,374 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $26,371 were sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN. The insider Henry David John sold $28,612.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 0.15% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Macquarie Grp holds 0.05% or 897,246 shares. Kennedy Mgmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 135,210 shares. Vident Advisory invested in 0.11% or 62,653 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 16,626 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Amer International Grp reported 23,640 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 1.82M shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Company owns 19,600 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 32,622 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.02% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30,500 shares to 125,300 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 14,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,906 shares, and cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 3.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stifel Fincl accumulated 1.94M shares. Cahill Fin invested in 0.6% or 9,171 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.18 million shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 693,978 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 0.83% or 15,179 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd accumulated 0.52% or 39,237 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Night Owl Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 202,848 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 1.77% or 1.14 million shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Company invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 37,193 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Charter Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,536 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 3,951 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs (NYSE:REG) by 560,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks (NYSE:STI).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.