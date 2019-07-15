As Netgear (NTGR) Shares Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; As Pulte Group (PHM) Valuation Rose, Wbi Investments Decreased Its Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 100.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 12,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, up from 12,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 26,019 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.01M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $764,753 activity. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 683 shares worth $26,371 on Friday, January 18. 2,997 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $116,374 were sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A. Another trade for 738 shares valued at $28,612 was made by Henry David John on Thursday, January 31. 1,987 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares with value of $78,387 were sold by Rogers Tamesa.

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netgear +4.3% as Guggenheim plots 50% upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Driving The Evolution Of Next-Gen Wi-Fi, NETGEAR Debuts Four New Wi-Fi 6 Routers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Netgear spinoff Arlo drops 23% to record low closing on Q4 shortfall – Silicon Valley Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Experience the Freedom of Mesh WiFi With New Nighthawk Pro Gaming System – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead stated it has 3,717 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 28,945 shares. 516,240 are held by Btim Corporation. 2,106 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Street has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 1.82M are owned by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership. 11,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 12,813 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 53,690 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 1,699 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 245,191 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 57,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 155,758 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Products Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 46,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Play the Housing Market Cycle With PHM Stock and Z Stock – Investorplace.com” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.16% or 678,269 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 418,396 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc reported 0% stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 253,295 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru has 10,721 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Sun Life Incorporated has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 428 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 47,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2,030 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 837 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 10,529 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. 707,605 were reported by Scout Invests. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,382 shares to 15,219 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,325 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).