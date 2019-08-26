As Netgear (NTGR) Market Value Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.16 Million; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Price Declined, Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Holding by $677,406

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 247,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 248,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 15,903 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 7,041 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $16.80M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 14,855 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd holds 2,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 215 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 11,800 shares. 245,191 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). 12,793 are owned by Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. 257,849 are held by Systematic Fin L P. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 62,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 48,602 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 79,837 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Vident Advisory Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 62,653 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 64,646 shares to 245,697 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR Appoints Janice Roberts to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teledyne Technologies, Netgear, Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Becton Dickinson highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netgear -8.8% as it warns on service provider shipments – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR Advances Professional Audio/Video Over Ethernet With Two New Powerful Switches – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netgear Stock Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.