As Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.99 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Increases Holding in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 19,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 44,597 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 25,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 376,386 shares traded or 70.74% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 224% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 588 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 12,242 shares. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.43% or 3,653 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Lp holds 1.49% or 135,000 shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kistler has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 75 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 1,236 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 7,108 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 97,180 shares or 7.08% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 63,208 shares stake.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 267,048 shares to 14,830 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 83,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,500 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 44,597 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 51,295 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% or 15,047 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 300,632 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 25,816 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.06% or 22,451 shares in its portfolio. 88,300 are owned by Cooper Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Northern Corp accumulated 461,796 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 24,077 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 11,512 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). The Connecticut-based Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).