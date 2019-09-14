As Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Shares Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Lifted by $367,000 Its Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $647,640

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 10,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 3,775 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 14,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 15,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 226,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,034 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian holds 81,013 shares. Illinois-based Harris Associates Lp has invested 2.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bristol John W & Co Ny invested in 1.67% or 172,750 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 2,964 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 666 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 787 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.17% or 231,704 shares. Architects Inc accumulated 1,311 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 336,270 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co has invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsal Limited Liability Co reported 6.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The New York-based Timessquare Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 400 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “At This Price, IQ Stock Is a Better, Bolder Bet Than Netflix – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It Appears Netflix Subscribers Are Returning – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why a Subscription Model May Be Inevitable for Facebook – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Ser has 0.75% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 89,279 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd has invested 0.47% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Hendershot Invests has 3.34% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 160,620 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 606,165 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 93,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Inv Of America holds 158,043 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 583,362 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Co owns 365,557 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has 3.89M shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 50,908 shares. 31,271 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dalton Invests Ltd Liability invested in 341,447 shares or 9.83% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 28,762 shares to 31,683 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc.