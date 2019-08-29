As Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Has Trimmed by $47.24 Million Its Position; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 132,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 191,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.25M, down from 324,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 3.96 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2792.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 1.23M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

