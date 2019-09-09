As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Upped Holding

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59 million, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 11,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 70,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 59,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 18,402 shares to 97,632 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,358 shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put) by 1.81M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $36.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

