As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Smith Moore & Company Cut Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $298.94. About 3.40M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.49. About 402,341 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,624 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest invested in 9,328 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 0.45% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,492 shares. 1,900 were reported by Country Club Na. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc reported 5,988 shares stake. Moreover, Hudson Valley Adv has 1.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,087 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,589 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Incorporated invested in 11,777 shares or 0.2% of the stock. American Asset holds 2,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 267,675 shares. Scotia Capital reported 0.02% stake. Hallmark Cap owns 2,034 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.94% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,660 shares to 252,470 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.