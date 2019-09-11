As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Barton Investment Management Decreased by $3.88 Million Its Holding; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Corporate Office Properties Reit (OFC) by $5.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $287.56. About 6.05 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Reit (OFC) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 214,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 545,902 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 760,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 343,481 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares to 48,516 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 11,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $468.92M for 68.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 50,300 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 3,653 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Gp. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 777 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 3,837 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The North Carolina-based Parsec Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 308 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Co holds 0.01% or 961 shares. 5.08 million were accumulated by Sands Management Ltd Com. Hilton Cap Llc owns 1,065 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us reported 28,768 shares.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.32M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 74,867 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.69 million shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 11,670 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 15,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 22,095 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,635 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co owns 1.15 million shares. Sei Com holds 248,611 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 50,099 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 148,377 shares. 11,927 are held by Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 45,209 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 178,458 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 82,473 shares. Asset has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc Common (NASDAQ:QNST) by 160,000 shares to 655,000 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp Common (NYSE:BC) by 202,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).