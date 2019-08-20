As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Lifted Position; Nike (NKE) Position Has Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $300.09. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 71,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 469,381 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, up from 398,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 2.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) 22% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,147 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,105 shares. Mngmt stated it has 132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Accuvest Advsr has 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 529 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 8,828 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas accumulated 1.72% or 60,020 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 18,100 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 0.06% or 2,879 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc owns 838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Optimum Inv reported 1,925 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 16,891 were accumulated by Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Associates Lc has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,700 shares. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.05 million shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 4.25M shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Penobscot Inv holds 77,503 shares. Texas-based Highland Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.48 million shares. Hsbc Public invested in 1.49M shares. Coastline holds 60,943 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Northstar Invest Ltd Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tuttle Tactical reported 5,641 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 176,191 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 1.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Psagot Invest House accumulated 23,380 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based Northstar Group Inc has invested 0.87% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 75,763 shares to 275,058 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs In (NASDAQ:MANH) by 308,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,447 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).