As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Decreased Position; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) as Stock Value Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 3.83 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $297.55. About 4.32 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

