As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.87 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Wp Carey (WPC) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54 million, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $264.75. About 11.18 million shares traded or 44.82% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey (WPC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 304,980 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, down from 311,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 434,700 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 589,291 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 104,003 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 43,406 shares. Co Bank accumulated 48,175 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lifeplan has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 180,533 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 44,792 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 7,046 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Korea Inv reported 525 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.24M shares. Presima reported 21,600 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

