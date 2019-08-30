As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Ctc Has Lowered Holding by $32.76 Million; Dnb Asset Management As Maintains Position in Tjx Cos (TJX)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 42,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 211,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25B, up from 168,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 1.99 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $291.22. About 2.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.34 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 23,761 shares to 25,998 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 1,258 shares to 12,349 shares, valued at $2.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 161,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,478 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

