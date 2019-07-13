As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $754,364; Hamel Associates Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) Has Decreased by $2.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 1.25 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED)

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,960 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 33.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,521 shares to 54,384 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).