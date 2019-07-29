As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $154.55 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Financial Architects Inc

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66 million, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.28. About 4.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $195.6. About 10.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook says data from up to 87 million people harvested by Cambridge Analytica; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 05/04/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER DENHAM COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 78.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IQ Stock Hitting 100 Million Subscribers Is Just the Beginning – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Losing Its Most Popular Show in 2021 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bank & Trust & Tru, California-based fund reported 2,706 shares. Lazard Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 17,916 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 5,270 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 1,762 shares. Horan Capital Limited Co holds 0.13% or 555 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.29% or 8,462 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advsrs Lc owns 804 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nordea Mngmt reported 215,116 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Haverford has 1,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,760 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 19,384 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Keybank Association Oh reported 64,878 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 529 were reported by Parkside Financial Bank &.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 19,089 shares to 700 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 10,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).