As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Js Capital Management Upped Stake; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Share Price Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Decreased Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $197.37. About 428,377 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $381.76. About 4.13 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.65M for 17.25 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.