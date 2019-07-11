As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Weatherly Asset Management Trimmed Position by $754,364; Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $11.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $381. About 5.88M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.41M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28 million for 170.09 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Investors holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26.65M shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 6,013 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blair William & Il reported 271,931 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 366,788 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs. Pointstate Capital Lp accumulated 752,920 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Addison owns 1,431 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 591 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,381 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Charter holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,651 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 234,985 shares. 1,085 were reported by Tanaka.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares to 60,360 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $68.85 million for 434.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.36% or 3,752 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Lc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,155 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,424 shares. Colony Gru Limited has 8,889 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,717 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 289,437 shares. The Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc reported 1,400 shares stake. Third Point Lc reported 1.18 million shares. 135,568 are owned by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.37% or 29,248 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 201,427 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).