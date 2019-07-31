As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Aviance Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding; Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Polaris Inds (PII) Position by $545,580

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 25,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $325.93. About 6.03M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,035 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 534,104 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 21,272 shares to 10,674 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 177,724 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Glynn Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 67,024 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0.44% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger Anderson reported 15,128 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn holds 375 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dorsal Cap stated it has 250,000 shares or 5.83% of all its holdings. 13,830 were accumulated by Scotia. Hl Financial Svcs Llc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mackenzie Corp holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 18,948 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mcdaniel Terry & has 600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,030 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 403,669 shares. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 5,531 shares. 743,801 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Service reported 85 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.03% or 38,043 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 8,107 were reported by Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Citigroup holds 53,804 shares. 3,000 are held by Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Ftb Advsrs invested in 162 shares or 0% of the stock. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 3,822 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Parsec Financial Mngmt has 137,203 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 11,800 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). World Asset reported 4,372 shares. Blair William Commerce Il stated it has 3,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

