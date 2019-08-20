As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Stake; As United States Steel (X) Stock Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.73 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 134.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 91,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 158,900 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 5.30 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 50,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 490,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.74M, down from 540,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $9.92 during the last trading session, reaching $299.46. About 4.96M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Netflix’s Low-Priced Plan in India Work? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47,125 shares to 472,750 shares, valued at $41.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc..

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments reported 220,119 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 82,207 are owned by Guardian Com. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 33,700 shares stake. D L Carlson Invest Gru accumulated 12,374 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc reported 1,348 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 61,100 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 623 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Geller Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 596 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,325 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,557 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Third Point Limited Com invested in 400,000 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Steel to temporarily lay off hundreds of Michigan workers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “X Financial to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.