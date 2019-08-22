As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Miura Global Management Cut Holding by $7.01 Million; As Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 397,948 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.70 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 24,925 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc reported 14,100 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 10,464 shares. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi holds 0.07% or 876 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc reported 2,120 shares. 3,546 were accumulated by Fdx. Ensemble Llc has invested 6.65% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Com has 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,637 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 835 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Syntal Partners Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 700 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.59% stake. Lpl Ltd owns 221,330 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 586 were reported by Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Com. First Long Island Ltd holds 0.03% or 702 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

