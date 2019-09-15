As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Perkins Capital Management Lowered Its Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Holding by $400,200

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 33,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 297,800 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 331,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 542,296 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 4,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 3,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.83 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $63,040 was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $22,077 was made by Linthwaite Stephen Christopher on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Fluidigm Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,606 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,152 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

