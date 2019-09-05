As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Stake; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Value Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Cut by $425,000 Its Stake

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 996,410 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $291.2. About 7.64M shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.70 million for 26.44 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Facebook, Apple, Amazon, or Netflix: Time to Buy a Few FAANG Stocks Again? – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, BIDU – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This May Be The Simplest Way To Pick Winning Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Details Emerge About Disney+ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.33 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 481,108 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 3.24M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com holds 700 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Llc invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 685 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Light Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 7.36% or 308,752 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 910 shares. 17,916 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 2,044 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Allstate Corp reported 30,429 shares. Fagan Assocs accumulated 1,635 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.