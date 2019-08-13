As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Kessler Investment Group Has Upped Position; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $2.26 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 46,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.69M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 6.29 million shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 4.62 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 338,805 shares to 681,774 shares, valued at $28.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 160,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.