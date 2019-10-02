As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Gerdau S A (GGB) Stock Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Lifted Holding by $63.82 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 305,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.03M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $268.93. About 3.61 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27 million shares as the company's stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.995. About 3.81 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 346,341 shares to 751,621 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,001 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 20,841 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 20,526 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,522 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc has 132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Truepoint Inc holds 2,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 600 shares. Andra Ap holds 9,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sunbelt Secs reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 565,301 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.55 million shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).