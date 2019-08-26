As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder De Burlo Group Has Decreased by $339,980 Its Holding; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose, Amarillo National Bank Raised Stake by $564,774

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 570,764 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 955 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 5,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 62,300 shares to 171,300 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.54 million shares stake. Andra Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,100 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oak Assocs Oh holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares. Murphy Cap Management accumulated 6,023 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 82,544 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 738 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 234,985 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 120,093 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.11M shares. Moreover, Adi Capital Management Ltd Liability has 6.82% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Mathes has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 85,130 shares. 115,709 were accumulated by Cap Fund Management.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Netflix’s Low-Priced Plan in India Work? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Needs to Kick Its Bingeing Habit – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 165,392 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 12,631 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 21,646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 7,600 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 731,108 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 0.05% or 2,324 shares. Patten has invested 0.22% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,521 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 37,912 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd owns 13 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 12,426 were reported by Fruth Invest Mgmt. Tributary Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 11,139 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.