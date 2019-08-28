As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Allstate Cut Holding; Cim Investment Mangement Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $617,058

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 25,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 3,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 30,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 33,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $291.03. About 6.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,219 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 3.2% or 288,811 shares. Df Dent & owns 107,701 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.07% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 334,023 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 521,449 shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls owns 11,946 shares for 4.8% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 186,181 shares stake. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 1.22% or 122,559 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.97M shares. Elm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.37% stake. Hirtle Callaghan And Co Llc invested in 0% or 69 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana And Invest Mgmt Com has 0.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares to 51,142 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 2,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 222,554 shares to 265,243 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 5,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,841 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.29 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 11,714 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 18,690 shares. 65,970 are held by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. First Bank Of Hutchinson owns 933 shares. United Automobile Association reported 385,234 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 67,024 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Mgmt Lc holds 50,000 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department reported 135 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hitchwood Mgmt Lp reported 1.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company reported 1,062 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1.07 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 3,225 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.