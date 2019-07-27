As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Stake; Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8222. About 996,538 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 1.25M shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Invesco holds 3.17 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 729 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 368,983 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 47,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 270,600 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 271,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 1.41M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability owns 84,270 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 144,431 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 121,248 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Us Financial Bank De owns 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 4,089 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.