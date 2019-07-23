As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Boosted by $805,272 Its Position; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increases Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 3.20M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 3,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $310.62. About 17.73 million shares traded or 173.45% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont reported 225 shares. Capital Rech Glob holds 5.00 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.02% stake. Brinker holds 12,019 shares. 31 were reported by Peoples Serv Corp. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 139,505 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.08% or 2,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 129 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Lc accumulated 3,249 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc reported 7,916 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 755,463 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 4 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 4,415 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 7,608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,040 shares to 44,205 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Ltd New York holds 1,036 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 3,129 shares stake. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 68,292 shares stake. Sigma Invest Counselors has 4,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 2,979 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.11% or 87,903 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 4,871 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And. Junto Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.28% or 62,206 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.56% or 497,003 shares. Dragoneer Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 1.76% or 81,805 shares. 1,701 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assocs Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 264,501 shares. Heritage Invsts has 1,958 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.