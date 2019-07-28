As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Rose, Allen Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $470,632; Walt Disney Productions (DIS) Position Has Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 1,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 32,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Walt Disney Productions (DIS) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 88,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 774,643 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.01M, up from 686,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Walt Disney Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39,030 shares to 4.47M shares, valued at $237.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,965 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.