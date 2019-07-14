As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lourd Capital Has Decreased Position; Tradition Capital Management Decreased Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Holding as Share Price Rose

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 70.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 3,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 6,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,327 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 68,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,771 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 197,468 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 1,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sei holds 0.1% or 306,073 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Insurance reported 5.25 million shares. Lafayette owns 27,943 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 3.22M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2,276 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Trust. 2,150 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Cipher Cap Lp holds 28,261 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 646,913 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 8,213 shares. State Street invested in 23.06M shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Bancorp In (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 44,118 shares to 143,954 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 21,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.32 million for 22.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of stock.

