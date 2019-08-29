As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Td Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.01 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose While Raymond James Trust Has Raised Holding

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 20,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 56,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 36,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.47. About 674,293 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 2,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 454,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.93M, down from 456,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $297.46. About 3.43 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Ltd Company reported 1,062 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 8,446 shares. M Secs has 2,903 shares. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,855 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,100 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,384 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.45% or 4.48 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co accumulated 20 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 2,674 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amer International Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 191,478 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 13,830 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 26,834 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 3,900 shares to 292,559 shares, valued at $58.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 257,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Michigan-based Regal Limited Co has invested 0.47% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 208 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Lc has invested 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monetary Management Group accumulated 8,825 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,587 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co stated it has 112,328 shares. Oakworth holds 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,968 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hallmark Management reported 2,034 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited owns 648,526 shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Llc reported 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Blue Chip Incorporated accumulated 23,185 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc holds 49,030 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,714 shares to 340,979 shares, valued at $20.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 3,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.