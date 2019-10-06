As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased by $7.72 Million Its Position; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Price Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99 million shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 420,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.27M, down from 427,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.47 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,238 shares to 4,220 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52M for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.