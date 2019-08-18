As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Holding; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Decreased by $704,585 Its Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 4,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,419 shares to 9,691 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 755 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability stated it has 75,531 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Personal Cap reported 119,326 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 1,490 shares or 0.24% of the stock. North Star Invest holds 0.01% or 223 shares in its portfolio. 133,091 are held by Axiom Intll Limited Liability Company De. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc invested in 0.13% or 5,847 shares. Symmetry Peak Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,500 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 84,758 shares. Synovus owns 4,138 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.02% or 18,948 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 0.43% or 45,141 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.4% or 178,110 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).