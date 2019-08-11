As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Holding by $13.71 Million; Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Stock Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Position by $633,609

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 30,824 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 51.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 38,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 36,477 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. Sweeney Anne M had sold 342 shares worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 148,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,128 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares to 294,173 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.