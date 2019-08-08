As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $1.33 Million; Intersect Capital Trimmed Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $324,900 as Stock Value Declined

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 104,449 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 24,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62M, down from 27,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $308.6. About 994,058 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,260 shares to 215,532 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,214 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,348 are owned by Ballentine Prtn Lc. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 4,441 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,011 shares. 45,742 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peoples Finance invested in 0.08% or 412 shares. Barometer Cap Management has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,769 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability owns 5,847 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,409 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 86,976 shares. 53,598 are owned by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Finemark Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,248 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,233 shares.

