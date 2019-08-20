As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Glynn Capital Management Has Increased by $2.41 Million Its Holding; Sjw Group (SJW) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.95M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 88,588 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 30/04/2018 – SJW Group Shareholders Will Own 60% of the Combined Co at Close; 25/04/2018 – SJW Rejected $68.25 a Share Bid From Unnamed Party — Filing; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP REJECTS UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING INDICATION FROM CWT; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Reaffirms Intention to Recommend Shareholders Vote for SJW Group Merger; 15/03/2018 – Eric W. Thornburg to Serve as Chairman, President and CEO of Merged SJW-Connecticut Water Company; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Deeply Disappointed That Cal Water Has Chosen to Undertake This Action; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Also Cites ‘Potentially Protracted’ Regulatory Review; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.17 million for 18.04 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.