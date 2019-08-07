As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Barton Investment Management Trimmed Position; Choate Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 10,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,763 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 51,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 8.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $304.23. About 8.25 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $476.46M for 72.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Texas-based Hwg LP has invested 3.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 1,084 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6.76M shares. Citigroup invested in 373,931 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability invested in 1,036 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 601 shares. Natixis owns 53,826 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 154 shares. First City Capital Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,335 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gp Inc reported 122,447 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.17% stake. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

