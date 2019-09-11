As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Decreased by $2.54 Million Its Position; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Its Stake in Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) as Stock Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 7,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 695,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.90M, down from 702,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $287.99. About 12.32 million shares traded or 74.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 175,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 882,267 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 706,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 219,914 shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Insurance Tx invested in 33,055 shares. Agf Invs invested in 0.97% or 243,122 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,394 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc invested in 0.6% or 1,837 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 35,860 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Ins Co has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 92,100 shares. Addison Capital accumulated 1,431 shares. Valiant Cap Mngmt Lp invested 6.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited accumulated 3.73% or 72,415 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 797 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 9,786 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,462 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40 million for 68.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

