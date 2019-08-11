As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $4.00 Million; Sunopta (STKL) Valuation Declined While Engaged Capital Has Upped Holding by $5.63 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 1.65M shares traded or 425.67% up from the average. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares to 113,004 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,482 shares, and cut its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $267,750 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Thursday, February 28. McKeracher Robert had bought 20,000 shares worth $53,400. Another trade for 3,186 shares valued at $10,354 was bought by Duchscher Robert. $662,225 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Miketa George. 10,000 shares were bought by Gough Jeffrey, worth $26,999. 40,000 shares valued at $104,000 were bought by Gratzek James on Thursday, February 28.