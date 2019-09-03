As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Stake by $310,788; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding Has Upped by California State Teachers Retirement System

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $288.55. About 2.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 196,826 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 175,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 1.06M shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Correction : Statement re Inside Information; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares to 31,250 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,487 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,450 shares. New York-based Geller Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 0.48% or 2.34M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 76,888 shares. 86,976 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,233 shares. Gideon Advisors has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Huntington National Bank holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 86,859 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 2.57 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 55,037 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 9,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co owns 12,540 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pointstate Cap Lp stated it has 752,920 shares or 5.3% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Com reported 24,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 16,938 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 16,757 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 76,742 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 198,720 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 126,509 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Bailard accumulated 19,200 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 47,555 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 4,297 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd owns 30,620 shares.