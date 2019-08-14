As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Light Street Capital Management Lifted by $481,312 Its Stake; Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $315,020 as Valuation Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 5.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 11/04/2018 – Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 131,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, down from 135,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 3.28 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 488,064 shares. Bristol John W And holds 1.7% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 174,069 shares. 18,678 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Millennium Ltd reported 287,146 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1,464 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,040 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 352,483 shares stake. L And S Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Primecap Com Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Truepoint holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,033 shares. 357,020 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 40 shares stake. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.02% or 1,073 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Limited owns 2,626 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Financial Svcs has 0.86% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,718 shares.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares to 187,990 shares, valued at $29.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

