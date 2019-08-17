As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Ims Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Hilton Capital Management Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL) Cut as Market Value Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 1.44M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 345,196 shares to 365,717 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (Prn) (GVI) by 25,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Retirement Of Alabama reported 595,890 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 24,891 were accumulated by Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation. Blackrock invested in 19.25 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc owns 83,855 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Svcs Limited Liability Com accumulated 80,814 shares or 0.9% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin invested in 0% or 31,105 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Aperio Grp Ltd Com owns 90,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 4,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 606 shares. Fsi Gp Inc Ltd Llc owns 10,738 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ari Klein Joins Sterling National Bank’s New Jersey Team – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2017. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling National Bank Expands Community Banking Team to Serve Long Island Municipal Market – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GTN vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.