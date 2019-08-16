As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Position by $835,176; Holder Capital International Investors Has Upped Global Payments (GPN) Holding

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 3,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $302.63. About 3.47 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 5.51M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.06 million, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 467,961 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares to 793 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

